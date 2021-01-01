About this product
Super Skunk is derived from Skunk #1 by crossbreeding the parent strain with Afghani genetics. Sensi Seeds have been able to create a superb strain with super dense buds and highly pungent aroma. The sweet taste of Super Skunk lingers on your tongue long after you’ve finished exhaling. Out autoflowering plants are easy to grow and are feminized. This is a solid strain if you’re looking for a relaxing effect to reduce stress, muscle and joint pain.
About this brand
I Love Growing Marijuana
About this strain
Super Skunk
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Caryophyllene
- Pinene
Super Sunk is an indica marijuana strain made by crossing Skunk #1 with Afghani. This strain produces bold, relaxing effects that you can feel through your entire body. Medical marijuana patients choose Super Skunk to help relieve symptoms associated with chronic stress and pain. Super Skunk is ideal for anyone who enjoys an extra skunky aroma.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.