Super Skunk was derived from Skunk #1; created by Sensi Seeds and as a feminized seed can produce high yields when cultivated properly. This strain has a superbly skunky scent with a strong smell that’s reminiscent of Skunk #1 with citrus and cheese. Plant this strain indoors or outdoors to expect flowers in 8 weeks time with our feminized seeds. Super Skunk can be consumed to combat depression, ADHD, PTSD and stress.
I Love Growing Marijuana
Super Skunk
- Myrcene
- Caryophyllene
- Pinene
Super Sunk is an indica marijuana strain made by crossing Skunk #1 with Afghani. This strain produces bold, relaxing effects that you can feel through your entire body. Medical marijuana patients choose Super Skunk to help relieve symptoms associated with chronic stress and pain. Super Skunk is ideal for anyone who enjoys an extra skunky aroma.
