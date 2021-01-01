 Loading…

Sativa

Super Lemon Haze Seeds 4-pack

by 34 Street Seed Co.

34 Street Seed Co. Cannabis Seeds Super Lemon Haze Seeds 4-pack

Super Lemon Haze is a trichome covered multi-coloured wonder. Just as the name would suggest it has some real lemony characteristics. Feminized. Super Lemon Haze is a trichome covered multi-coloured wonder. Just as the name would suggest it has some real lemony characteristics with a zesty, citrusy, aroma accompanied by a tart, sweet like taste not as sharp as you may expect. This plant will grow tall so tying down, or trellising would be recommended for a good stable grow. Super Lemon is a great outdoor strain and quite resistant to pests and mildew making it quite beginner friendly.Yield: HighTHC: 21â€“26%CBD: Terpenes: 2% +Flower Period: 10 WeeksLineage: Silver Haze X Lemon Skunk Feminized

Super Lemon Haze

Super Lemon Haze
Terpenes
  1. Terpinolene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Ocimene

Super Lemon Haze is a sativa-dominant hybrid of Lemon Skunk and Super Silver Haze and two time Cannabis Cup winner from Green House Seeds. Super Lemon Haze is a kief-caked multi-colored wonder. As the name states this strain has real lemony characteristics. The smell is zesty, citrusy, and a little sweet. As for the taste, it's everything one would expect from the namesake; tart and sweet like lemonheads candy - not quite as sharp as one might expect. The effects are uniquely energetic and lively, may not be the best strain for those of us that are naturally wound-up tight.

