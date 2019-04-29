 Loading…

2.5 Gallon Jar

by 420 Science

About this product

You know how momma said it was rude to stare? Well, even she wouldn’t take her eyes off this monster jar. One-and-a-quarter pounds of pot will have that effect on a person. And your dad? He’d be impressed by the tight seal created by our gasket lid. Say what you want about him, he appreciates good craftsmanship. Specs: Machine Blown Glass Permanent Glass Decals Holds: 1.25 lbs (567.0 g) | 2.5 gal (9.5 l) Height: 13.0” (33.0 cm) Width: 9.0” (22.9 cm)

About this brand

420 Science is a modern online smoke shop offering a curated selection of high-quality cannabis accessories. Lead by a female CEO, we focus on a friendly, informative, and trustworthy shopping experience. We’ve been in business since 2004 which has given us a long time to figure out which products work best so you don’t have to. Whether you’re a seasoned consumer or just beginning to explore the benefits of consuming cannabis, we’re here to guide you to just the right products to enhance your session. We also provide custom printed stash jars for every type of brand from small dispensaries to large international names. We’re the only custom jar company that decorates our jars by hand in our warehouse in Austin, TX. Custom 420 Jars are a way to promote your name with a product customers love and use every day.

Mon Apr 29 2019
d........a
Loving the size of this thing!
1 person found this helpful
Wed Mar 22 2017
t........n
Love this item!! It stores a lot and keeps everything fresh!! Best storage ever! #420sweepstakes
1 person found this helpful
Wed Mar 22 2017
t........n
