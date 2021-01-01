 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Smoking
  4. Smoking accessories
  5. Smoke Soap 32oz Bottle

Smoke Soap 32oz Bottle

by 420 Science

Write a review
420 Science Smoking Smoking Accessories Smoke Soap 32oz Bottle

$19.99MSRP

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.

About this product

It’s ok to pamper yourself every now and again. Or, in the case of Smoke Soap, each time you clean a piece. Our organic cleaner is harsh on resin and easy on skin. It works on glass, metal, and plastic, so don’t you worry about ruining your favorite piece. One cleaning and you’ll wonder how you lived without it. We have the perfect cleaning companion to make using Smoke Soap even easier! Get your ResCaps here. More Info: Reusable Concentrated solution – 32 oz bottle makes 64 oz Safe on all surfaces Organic Biodegradable

About this brand

420 Science Logo
420 Science is a modern online smoke shop offering a curated selection of high-quality cannabis accessories. Lead by a female CEO, we focus on a friendly, informative, and trustworthy shopping experience. We’ve been in business since 2004 which has given us a long time to figure out which products work best so you don’t have to. Whether you’re a seasoned consumer or just beginning to explore the benefits of consuming cannabis, we’re here to guide you to just the right products to enhance your session. We also provide custom printed stash jars for every type of brand from small dispensaries to large international names. We’re the only custom jar company that decorates our jars by hand in our warehouse in Austin, TX. Custom 420 Jars are a way to promote your name with a product customers love and use every day.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review