About this product

The Algonquin Park kit is a favourite among cannabis users who want a compact, versatile and easy-to-operate experience. Your cannabis is stored in a durable, discreet, lockable hemp case. The Magic-Flight Launch Box vaporizer comes with two rechargeable batteries for convenient, all-day use. The Santa Cruz Shredder is a 3-piece aluminum grinder that produces exceptionally fine, fluffy grinds. Everything you need for cleaning and maintenance is included. Refills of cleaning and maintenance supplies are available. View the Algonquin Park kit videos to see how easy it is to use.