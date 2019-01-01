 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Vaping
  4. Portable vaporizers
  5. Algonquin Park portable vaporizer kit

Algonquin Park portable vaporizer kit

by 420Way.ca

Write a review
420Way.ca Vaping Portable Vaporizers Algonquin Park portable vaporizer kit
420Way.ca Vaping Portable Vaporizers Algonquin Park portable vaporizer kit
420Way.ca Vaping Portable Vaporizers Algonquin Park portable vaporizer kit

Learn More

About this product

The Algonquin Park kit is a favourite among cannabis users who want a compact, versatile and easy-to-operate experience. Your cannabis is stored in a durable, discreet, lockable hemp case. The Magic-Flight Launch Box vaporizer comes with two rechargeable batteries for convenient, all-day use. The Santa Cruz Shredder is a 3-piece aluminum grinder that produces exceptionally fine, fluffy grinds. Everything you need for cleaning and maintenance is included. Refills of cleaning and maintenance supplies are available. View the Algonquin Park kit videos to see how easy it is to use.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

420Way.ca Logo
We take the confusion out of buying cannabis accessories. Whether you are vaporizing, smoking or eating, our kits come with everything you need to store, grind, clean and enjoy.