Arrowhead Park portable vaporizer kit

About this product

Complete and easy-to-use, the Arrowhead Park kit comes with two rechargeable batteries for all-day use and two airtight, rewriteable glass storage jars to store multiple strains. The case is odour-resistant and lockable, making for a discrete and straightforward experience. The Magic Flight Launch Box vapourizer is our smallest, most portable vapourizer and is a favourite among cannabis users. To ensure a consistent and high-quality experience, this kit includes everything needed for cleaning and maintenance. Not to worry, we sell refills too. Check out the Arrowhead Park kit how-to videos and see how easy it is to use.

About this brand

We take the confusion out of buying cannabis accessories. Whether you are vaporizing, smoking or eating, our kits come with everything you need to store, grind, clean and enjoy.