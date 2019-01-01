About this product

Complete and easy-to-use, the Arrowhead Park kit comes with two rechargeable batteries for all-day use and two airtight, rewriteable glass storage jars to store multiple strains. The case is odour-resistant and lockable, making for a discrete and straightforward experience. The Magic Flight Launch Box vapourizer is our smallest, most portable vapourizer and is a favourite among cannabis users. To ensure a consistent and high-quality experience, this kit includes everything needed for cleaning and maintenance. Not to worry, we sell refills too. Check out the Arrowhead Park kit how-to videos and see how easy it is to use.