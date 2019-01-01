 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Smoking
  4. Bongs & waterpipes
  5. Glacier Park waterpipe kit

Glacier Park waterpipe kit

by 420Way.ca

Write a review
420Way.ca Smoking Bongs & Waterpipes Glacier Park waterpipe kit
420Way.ca Smoking Bongs & Waterpipes Glacier Park waterpipe kit
420Way.ca Smoking Bongs & Waterpipes Glacier Park waterpipe kit

Learn More

About this product

The Glacier Park kit is a convenient, portable water pipe experience. It comes with an odour and water resistant, locking, hard-shell case adapted for airline travel. The highlight is the stunning, portable Faberge Ball water pipe delivering well-filtered flavourful experiences – just add buds. To ensure a consistent and high-quality experience, this kit includes everything needed for cleaning and maintenance. Not to worry, we sell refills too.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

420Way.ca Logo
We take the confusion out of buying cannabis accessories. Whether you are vaporizing, smoking or eating, our kits come with everything you need to store, grind, clean and enjoy.