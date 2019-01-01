About this product
The Glacier Park kit is a convenient, portable water pipe experience. It comes with an odour and water resistant, locking, hard-shell case adapted for airline travel. The highlight is the stunning, portable Faberge Ball water pipe delivering well-filtered flavourful experiences – just add buds. To ensure a consistent and high-quality experience, this kit includes everything needed for cleaning and maintenance. Not to worry, we sell refills too.
