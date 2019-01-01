 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Smoking
  4. Smoking accessories
  5. Grasslands Park do-it-yourself smoking kit

Grasslands Park do-it-yourself smoking kit

by 420Way.ca

Write a review
420Way.ca Smoking Smoking Accessories Grasslands Park do-it-yourself smoking kit
420Way.ca Smoking Smoking Accessories Grasslands Park do-it-yourself smoking kit
420Way.ca Smoking Smoking Accessories Grasslands Park do-it-yourself smoking kit

Learn More

About this product

The Grasslands Park kits let you customize your experience with either roll-your-own or pre-rolled cones. The odour-resistant case with a built-in combination lock keeps your cannabis and accessories safe, secure and ready to go. If you enjoy smoking but don’t enjoy rolling, the Grasslands kits come with premium RAW pre-rolled cones, which makes preparation as easy as grind, load, and twist. If you prefer to customize the amount of cannabis and style of your joint, you have the option to roll-your-own with RAW rolling papers, filters and RAW rolling machine, giving you perfect control, every time. To ensure a consistent and high-quality experience, this kit includes everything needed for cleaning and maintenance. Not to worry, we sell refills (Pre-Roll, Roll-Your-Own and Super) too.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

420Way.ca Logo
We take the confusion out of buying cannabis accessories. Whether you are vaporizing, smoking or eating, our kits come with everything you need to store, grind, clean and enjoy.