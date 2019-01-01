About this product

The Grasslands Park kits let you customize your experience with either roll-your-own or pre-rolled cones. The odour-resistant case with a built-in combination lock keeps your cannabis and accessories safe, secure and ready to go. If you enjoy smoking but don’t enjoy rolling, the Grasslands kits come with premium RAW pre-rolled cones, which makes preparation as easy as grind, load, and twist. If you prefer to customize the amount of cannabis and style of your joint, you have the option to roll-your-own with RAW rolling papers, filters and RAW rolling machine, giving you perfect control, every time. To ensure a consistent and high-quality experience, this kit includes everything needed for cleaning and maintenance. Not to worry, we sell refills (Pre-Roll, Roll-Your-Own and Super) too.