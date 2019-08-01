About this product

Ideal for connoisseurs on the go, the Jasper Park kit includes the Mighty vaporizer from the creators of the renowned Volcano. It delivers complex, cool vapour and long battery life in a portable, lockable and odour-resistant travel case. The Santa Cruz Shredder 3-piece grinder is easy to use, easy to clean and produces exceptionally fine, fluffy grinds. To ensure a consistent and high-quality experience, this kit includes everything needed for cleaning and maintenance. Not to worry, we sell refills too.