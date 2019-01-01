About this product
The Mount Revelstoke kit delivers a consistent, customizable experience. It comes with a locking, hard-shell, padded case, is odour and water resistant, and is adapted for airline travel. The Mount Revelstoke kit features the Air 2 vaporizer with an easy-to-read digital display and precise temperature control. The Santa Cruz Shredder 3-piece easy-to-use grinder is medical-grade aluminum, easy to clean and produces exceptionally fine, fluffy grinds.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.