About this product

The Terra Nova Park kit has everything you want for a fantastic tabletop vaporizer experience. Great for sharing with friends, the Extreme Q desktop vaporizer enables you to customize the party using the included balloons or silicone draw whip and precision temperature controls. It comes in an odour-resistant duffel bag and includes the Santa Cruz Shredder 3-piece easy-to-use grinder that produces exceptionally fine, fluffy grinds. To ensure a consistent and high-quality experience, this kit includes everything needed for cleaning and maintenance. Not to worry, we sell refills too. See how easy it is to use, check out the Terra Nova Park kit videos.