Apothecanna Extra Strength Body Cream
by 48North
No stores nearby
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
$80.00MSRP
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.
48North Apothecanna Extra Strength cream provides maximum coverage with a quick absorbing formula that works fast to combat problem areas. This 236 g value size format includes four times the amount of cream, as compared to our 60 g format.
Be the first to review this product.