  5. Avitas Blueberry 510 Thread Cartridge, 0.5g

Avitas Blueberry 510 Thread Cartridge, 0.5g

by 48North

48North Concentrates Cartridges Avitas Blueberry 510 Thread Cartridge, 0.5g

$66.49MSRP

About this product

A puff of paradise – this Indica strain, Blueberry, has been captured in our true to flower, premium Avitas vape. This cult favourite is gently extracted to deliver its distinctive terpenes of sweet berry and tart spice Relax and enjoy a euphoric, high. INDICA 68-74% THC / 0-3% CBD 0.5G CARTRIDGE

About this brand

At 48North we believe in good choices. From the ground up, we move with an open mind and an eye for innovation. All 48North products are cultivated with sustainable practices and tended to with care. We see endless potential in the future of cannabis and are passionate about creating a community that embraces social, environmental and personal growth. At 48North, we are built on good people and good weed, ensuring you can inhale (and exhale) with the greatest of ease. The latitude for a life well lived.