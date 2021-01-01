 Loading…

Indica

Forbidden Fruit 510 Thread Cartridge 1g

by 48North

Forbidden Fruit 510 Thread Cartridge 1g

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.

About this product

Forbidden Fruit is as tasty as it is powerful with exotic flavours of passion fruit, pineapple and lemon. Put on some tunes, settle in and leave your worries behind with this mouth-watering indica. Compatible with 510 thread devices. Device not included.

About this brand

At 48North we believe in good choices. From the ground up, we move with an open mind and an eye for innovation. All 48North products are cultivated with sustainable practices and tended to with care. We see endless potential in the future of cannabis and are passionate about creating a community that embraces social, environmental and personal growth. At 48North, we are built on good people and good weed, ensuring you can inhale (and exhale) with the greatest of ease. The latitude for a life well lived.

About this strain

Forbidden Fruit

Forbidden Fruit
Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Myrcene
  3. Limonene

Forbidden Fruit is the mouthwatering cross of Cherry Pie x Tangie. This sumptuous genetic cross expresses a beautiful dense bud structure with deep purple hues, dark green foliage, and wiry orange hairs. The terpene profile is a perfect mixture of Cherry Pie’s musky, sweet cherry undertones and Tangie’s loud tropical flavors. There are also notes of pine, mango, and passionfruit candy. The indica effects hit hard between the eyes and lay into the body with each hit. Forbidden Fruit’s deep physical relaxation and mental stoniness make it perfect for dulling minor physical discomfort and discarding stress. 

