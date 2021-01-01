Forbidden Fruit 510 Thread Cartridge 1g
About this product
Forbidden Fruit is as tasty as it is powerful with exotic flavours of passion fruit, pineapple and lemon. Put on some tunes, settle in and leave your worries behind with this mouth-watering indica. Compatible with 510 thread devices. Device not included.
About this brand
48North
About this strain
Forbidden Fruit
Terpenes
- Caryophyllene
- Myrcene
- Limonene
Forbidden Fruit is the mouthwatering cross of Cherry Pie x Tangie. This sumptuous genetic cross expresses a beautiful dense bud structure with deep purple hues, dark green foliage, and wiry orange hairs. The terpene profile is a perfect mixture of Cherry Pie’s musky, sweet cherry undertones and Tangie’s loud tropical flavors. There are also notes of pine, mango, and passionfruit candy. The indica effects hit hard between the eyes and lay into the body with each hit. Forbidden Fruit’s deep physical relaxation and mental stoniness make it perfect for dulling minor physical discomfort and discarding stress.
