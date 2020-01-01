Just like your morning coffee…minus the caffeine rush, green crush will perk up your taste buds with its tangy, fruity taste and uplifting properties. The perfect strain to invigorate, focus and energize your day
SATIVA 77-83% THC/0-3% CBD
O.4G ALL-IN-ONE PEN
At 48North we believe in good choices. From the ground up, we move with an open mind and an eye for innovation. All 48North products are cultivated with sustainable practices and tended to with care. We see endless potential in the future of cannabis and are passionate about creating a community that embraces social, environmental and personal growth. At 48North, we are built on good people and good weed, ensuring you can inhale (and exhale) with the greatest of ease.
The latitude for a life well lived.