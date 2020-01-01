 Loading…
Green Crush PAX Pod

by 48North

About this product

Just like your morning coffee…minus the caffeine rush, green crush will perk up your taste buds with its tangy, fruity taste and uplifting properties. The perfect strain to invigorate, focus and energize your day SATIVA 73-77% THC/0-3% CBD 0.5G PAX Pod

About this brand

At 48North we believe in good choices. From the ground up, we move with an open mind and an eye for innovation. All 48North products are cultivated with sustainable practices and tended to with care. We see endless potential in the future of cannabis and are passionate about creating a community that embraces social, environmental and personal growth. At 48North, we are built on good people and good weed, ensuring you can inhale (and exhale) with the greatest of ease. The latitude for a life well lived.