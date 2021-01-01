 Loading…

Latitude Sex Pot Intimacy Oil

by 48North

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.

About this product

Take a deep dive into your erogenous zone with the sensuous blend of botanical oils infused with THC. Carefully crafted to heighten sensation and stimulate your natural chemistry.

About this brand

48North Logo
At 48North we believe in good choices. From the ground up, we move with an open mind and an eye for innovation. All 48North products are cultivated with sustainable practices and tended to with care. We see endless potential in the future of cannabis and are passionate about creating a community that embraces social, environmental and personal growth. At 48North, we are built on good people and good weed, ensuring you can inhale (and exhale) with the greatest of ease. The latitude for a life well lived.

