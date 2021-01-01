Orange Haze 510 Thread Cartridge 1g
by 48North
"Like California sunshine, Orange Haze will wake you up and send you about your day with a smile. The aroma of sweet, tangy citrus is perfect for working out or hanging out. Compatible with 510 thread devices. Device not included."
48North
Orange Haze
Terpenes
- Pinene
- Limonene
- Myrcene
The sativa-dominant hybrid Orange Haze by Green Devil Genetics combines a flavorful Orange Bud with the classic Haze. From Orange Bud, it inherits a sweet citrus flavor while Haze provides this hybrid with all of our favorite sativa effects: energy, focus, euphoria, and creativity. Orange Haze’s dense, sticky buds are threaded with fiery copper hairs, giving this strain an unmistakable appearance akin to its Orange Bud parent. Green Devil Genetics recommends a 64-day flowering time indoors, or a mid-October harvest for outdoor gardens.
