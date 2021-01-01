 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Concentrates
  4. Cartridges
  5. Orange Haze 510 Thread Cartridge 1g
Hybrid

Orange Haze 510 Thread Cartridge 1g

by 48North

Write a review
48North Concentrates Cartridges Orange Haze 510 Thread Cartridge 1g

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.

About this product

"Like California sunshine, Orange Haze will wake you up and send you about your day with a smile. The aroma of sweet, tangy citrus is perfect for working out or hanging out. Compatible with 510 thread devices. Device not included."

About this brand

48North Logo
At 48North we believe in good choices. From the ground up, we move with an open mind and an eye for innovation. All 48North products are cultivated with sustainable practices and tended to with care. We see endless potential in the future of cannabis and are passionate about creating a community that embraces social, environmental and personal growth. At 48North, we are built on good people and good weed, ensuring you can inhale (and exhale) with the greatest of ease. The latitude for a life well lived.

About this strain

Orange Haze

Orange Haze
Terpenes
  1. Pinene
  2. Limonene
  3. Myrcene

The sativa-dominant hybrid Orange Haze by Green Devil Genetics combines a flavorful Orange Bud with the classic Haze. From Orange Bud, it inherits a sweet citrus flavor while Haze provides this hybrid with all of our favorite sativa effects: energy, focus, euphoria, and creativity. Orange Haze’s dense, sticky buds are threaded with fiery copper hairs, giving this strain an unmistakable appearance akin to its Orange Bud parent. Green Devil Genetics recommends a 64-day flowering time indoors, or a mid-October harvest for outdoor gardens.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review