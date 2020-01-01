 Loading…
Silver Haze 1:1 All-In-One

by 48North

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.

About this product

Like that moment before sunset when everything’s still and the evening’s possibilities feel endless, our Silver Haze 1:1 vape strain gives a euphoric and clear-headed high. The 1:1 balance of CBD and THC is smooth and uplifting. SATIVA 34-46% THC/34-46% CBD 0.4G All-In-One Vape Pen

At 48North we believe in good choices. From the ground up, we move with an open mind and an eye for innovation. All 48North products are cultivated with sustainable practices and tended to with care. We see endless potential in the future of cannabis and are passionate about creating a community that embraces social, environmental and personal growth. At 48North, we are built on good people and good weed, ensuring you can inhale (and exhale) with the greatest of ease. The latitude for a life well lived.