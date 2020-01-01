Houndstooth
by Tweed
No stores nearby
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
$23.99MSRP
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.
Newly developed by the Strain Hunters™, this indica-dominant hybrid has a steady high that mellows out — making it great for an indulgent night in with friends. It’s unique terpene profile emits a fruity scent with a sprinkle of spice. Good with: a movie night
Be the first to review this product.