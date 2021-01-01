Train Mix Indica Pre-Rolls 2.45g 7-pack
About this product
For those in search of a getaway, search no more. This indica pre-roll is sure to lead you down a trail to relaxation with its mid-to-high level THC content, fruity aroma and tangy taste.
About this brand
48North
At 48North we believe in good choices. From the ground up, we move with an open mind and an eye for innovation. All 48North products are cultivated with sustainable practices and tended to with care. We see endless potential in the future of cannabis and are passionate about creating a community that embraces social, environmental and personal growth. At 48North, we are built on good people and good weed, ensuring you can inhale (and exhale) with the greatest of ease. The latitude for a life well lived.
