 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Pre-rolls
  5. Train Mix Indica Pre-Rolls 2.45g 7-pack

Train Mix Indica Pre-Rolls 2.45g 7-pack

by 48North

Write a review
48North Cannabis Pre-rolls Train Mix Indica Pre-Rolls 2.45g 7-pack

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.

About this product

For those in search of a getaway, search no more. This indica pre-roll is sure to lead you down a trail to relaxation with its mid-to-high level THC content, fruity aroma and tangy taste.

About this brand

48North Logo
At 48North we believe in good choices. From the ground up, we move with an open mind and an eye for innovation. All 48North products are cultivated with sustainable practices and tended to with care. We see endless potential in the future of cannabis and are passionate about creating a community that embraces social, environmental and personal growth. At 48North, we are built on good people and good weed, ensuring you can inhale (and exhale) with the greatest of ease. The latitude for a life well lived.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review