Houndstooth
by Tweed
A dense layer of white crystal trichomes wraps around the bud of Where’s My Bike. This unique indoor grown strain has expansive flavours of spice, berry and earth that intensify as it burns. With a high THC content the flavour isn’t the only thing that packs a punch.
Where’s My Bike by Karma Genetics is a high-yielding cross of Amnesia and Biker Kush that gives way to a pleasant and heady buzz. This strain is known to produce a solid mixture of terpenes including caryophyllene, terpinolene, and humulene. Utilize Where’s My Bike throughout the day to improve mood while tempering stress.
