Hybrid

Where's My Bike

by 48North

48North Cannabis Flower Where's My Bike
48North Cannabis Flower Where's My Bike

About this product

A dense layer of white crystal trichomes wraps around the bud of Where’s My Bike. This unique indoor grown strain has expansive flavours of spice, berry and earth that intensify as it burns. With a high THC content the flavour isn’t the only thing that packs a punch.

About this brand

At 48North we believe in good choices. From the ground up, we move with an open mind and an eye for innovation. All 48North products are cultivated with sustainable practices and tended to with care. We see endless potential in the future of cannabis and are passionate about creating a community that embraces social, environmental and personal growth. At 48North, we are built on good people and good weed, ensuring you can inhale (and exhale) with the greatest of ease. The latitude for a life well lived.

About this strain

Where's My Bike

Where's My Bike

Where’s My Bike by Karma Genetics is a high-yielding cross of Amnesia and Biker Kush that gives way to a pleasant and heady buzz. This strain is known to produce a solid mixture of terpenes including caryophyllene, terpinolene, and humulene. Utilize Where’s My Bike throughout the day to improve mood while tempering stress.  

