  Craft Collective: Pink Kush

Craft Collective: Pink Kush

by 7ACRES

About this product

7ACRES Craft Collective selected this particular Pink Kush for its intensely pungent fuel notes, high-THC levels, and rock-hard density. This is a terpene-rich, indica-dominant hybrid that has an aroma of heavy diesel notes and hints of flowery perfume and citrus. This descendant of OG Kush is small batch, indoor craft-grown in BC. The full plant is hang-dried, hand-trimmed, and masterfully cured. Limited quantities available.

About this strain

Pink Kush, as coveted as its OG Kush relative, is an indica-dominant hybrid with powerful body-focused effects. In its exceptional variations, pink hairs burst from bright green buds barely visible under a blanket of sugar-like trichomes, with traces of a sweet vanilla and candy perfume. The potency of this strain could be considered overpowering, and even small doses are known to eliminate pain, insomnia, and appetite loss. Growers have to wait 10 to 11 weeks for Pink Kush’s flowering, but high yields of top-shelf buds are worth the wait.

About this brand

7ACRES takes pride in growing High End Cannabis that respects each cultivar’s genetic lineage and history. We are committed to providing enthusiasts with hand-crafted cannabis flower that delivers an un-compromised experience. 7ACRES products are crafted by knowledgeable cannabis minds, who share a passion for the product; from seed, to shelf, and into consumers hands. Every effort is made to ensure that each harvest is greater than the last and celebrated with better aroma and flavour. RESPECT THE PLANT