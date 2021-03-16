 Loading…

Hybrid

Craft Collective - Pink Kush Pre-Rolls 1.5g 3-pack

by 7ACRES

7ACRES Cannabis Pre-rolls Craft Collective - Pink Kush Pre-Rolls 1.5g 3-pack

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.

About this product

7ACRES Craft Collective selected this particular Pink Kush for its intensely pungent fuel notes, high THC and rock-hard density. A terpene rich indica dominant hybrid that fills the room with heavy diesel notes and hints of flowery perfume and citrus. A true designer Pink. This cultivar has been expertly rolled in 3x0.5g full flower prerolls for a convenient fuel forward cannabis experience. These are the prerolls you have been looking for. Genetics: Descendant of OG Kush. Small batch, indoor craft grown in BC. Full plant hang dry, hand trimmed and masterfully cured.

About this brand

7ACRES takes pride in growing High End Cannabis that respects each cultivar's genetic lineage and history. We are committed to providing enthusiasts with hand-crafted cannabis flower that delivers an un-compromised experience. 7ACRES products are crafted by knowledgeable cannabis minds, who share a passion for the product; from seed, to shelf, and into consumers hands. Every effort is made to ensure that each harvest is greater than the last and celebrated with better aroma and flavour. RESPECT THE PLANT

About this strain

Pink Kush

Terpenes
  Myrcene
  Caryophyllene
  Limonene

Pink Kush, as coveted as its OG Kush relative, is an indica-dominant hybrid with powerful body-focused effects. In its exceptional variations, pink hairs burst from bright green buds barely visible under a blanket of sugar-like trichomes, with traces of a sweet vanilla and candy perfume. The potency of this strain could be considered overpowering, and even small doses are known to eliminate pain, insomnia, and appetite loss. Growers have to wait 10 to 11 weeks for Pink Kush's flowering, but high yields of top-shelf buds are worth the wait.

