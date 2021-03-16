Craft Collective - Pink Kush Pre-Rolls 1.5g 3-pack
About this product
7ACRES Craft Collective selected this particular Pink Kush for its intensely pungent fuel notes, high THC and rock-hard density. A terpene rich indica dominant hybrid that fills the room with heavy diesel notes and hints of flowery perfume and citrus. A true designer Pink. This cultivar has been expertly rolled in 3x0.5g full flower prerolls for a convenient fuel forward cannabis experience. These are the prerolls you have been looking for. Genetics: Descendant of OG Kush. Small batch, indoor craft grown in BC. Full plant hang dry, hand trimmed and masterfully cured.
About this brand
7ACRES
About this strain
Pink Kush
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Caryophyllene
- Limonene
Pink Kush, as coveted as its OG Kush relative, is an indica-dominant hybrid with powerful body-focused effects. In its exceptional variations, pink hairs burst from bright green buds barely visible under a blanket of sugar-like trichomes, with traces of a sweet vanilla and candy perfume. The potency of this strain could be considered overpowering, and even small doses are known to eliminate pain, insomnia, and appetite loss. Growers have to wait 10 to 11 weeks for Pink Kush’s flowering, but high yields of top-shelf buds are worth the wait.
