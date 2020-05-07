 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Pre-rolls
  5. Jack Haze Pre-Roll

Jack Haze Pre-Roll

by 7ACRES

Write a review
7ACRES Cannabis Pre-rolls Jack Haze Pre-Roll
7ACRES Cannabis Pre-rolls Jack Haze Pre-Roll

Similar items

Show all

About this product

7ACRES Jack Haze Pre-Roll is a Full Flower pre-roll made with 7ACRES High End dried flower. 7ACRES Jack Haze was a result of a large genetic selection program, with the goal of finding a novel sativa expression. This particular phenotype stood out among the rest, as it possessed both the sweet haze notes characteristic of a haze cultivar, along with the distinct spice aroma which has made Jack Herer a favourite amongst the cannabis community for years.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

7ACRES Logo
7ACRES takes pride in growing High End Cannabis that respects each cultivar’s genetic lineage and history. We are committed to providing enthusiasts with hand-crafted cannabis flower that delivers an un-compromised experience. 7ACRES products are crafted by knowledgeable cannabis minds, who share a passion for the product; from seed, to shelf, and into consumers hands. Every effort is made to ensure that each harvest is greater than the last and celebrated with better aroma and flavour. RESPECT THE PLANT