  5. Jack Haze Pre-Rolls 1g 2-pack

Jack Haze Pre-Rolls 1g 2-pack

by 7ACRES

7ACRES Cannabis Pre-rolls Jack Haze Pre-Rolls 1g 2-pack

Jack Haze

A cross between Jack Herer and Super Silver Haze, this is one giggly hybrid. Sativa-dominant, Jack Haze provides patients with an intense psychoactive sensation. Like drinking a strong cup of coffee, this strain’s energizing and uplifting effects make it great for daytime use. Patients who suffer from depression or stress tend to really enjoy this strain. Jack Haze is quite potent, so it should be used with caution by novice patients.

7ACRES takes pride in growing High End Cannabis that respects each cultivar’s genetic lineage and history. We are committed to providing enthusiasts with hand-crafted cannabis flower that delivers an un-compromised experience. 7ACRES products are crafted by knowledgeable cannabis minds, who share a passion for the product; from seed, to shelf, and into consumers hands. Every effort is made to ensure that each harvest is greater than the last and celebrated with better aroma and flavour. RESPECT THE PLANT