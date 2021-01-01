 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Other
  4. Miscellaneous
  5. 710 Labs x This is Addictive 20" x 20" x 4" Collectors Art Piece

710 Labs x This is Addictive 20" x 20" x 4" Collectors Art Piece

by 710 Labs

Write a review
710 Labs Other Miscellaneous 710 Labs x This is Addictive 20" x 20" x 4" Collectors Art Piece

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.

About this product

710 Labs x This is Addictive 20" x 20" x 4" Collectors Art Piece by 710 Labs

About this brand

710 Labs Logo
Based in Colorado, 710 Labs is an extraction company that specializes in butane extractions (BHO). The company took second place at the 2014 Cannabis Cup in the People’s Choice Cup for their Jilly Bean shatter.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review