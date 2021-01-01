About this product
Rep 710 Labs with our new five-panel OG hat in military khaki or jet black. Custom embroidered with 710 Labs on the front and our hand logo under the rim plus an OGs Make Better OG patch on the side. These OG hats also have a secret panel under the lid. Stoked!
About this brand
710 Labs
Based in Colorado, 710 Labs is an extraction company that specializes in butane extractions (BHO). The company took second place at the 2014 Cannabis Cup in the People’s Choice Cup for their Jilly Bean shatter.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.