Colored Glass Jar
Check out these awesome colored jars equipped with a unique label. These large jars are 8 fl oz.. We use colored jars to offer more protection against UV damage.
ELEV8 LIFE BRANDS (7TH FLOOR - ELEV8 PREMIER)
Cookie Jar
- Caryophyllene
- Limonene
- Humulene
Cookie Jar is a dessert blend of Platinum Girl Scout Cookies crossed with White Fire Alien OG. This sweet treat exhibits a telltale aroma of baked cookies, and the strain’s effects are native to the Cookies family: blissful euphoria coupled with full-body relaxation. Consider using Cookie Jar as a preemptive remedy for headaches, anxiety, or insomnia.