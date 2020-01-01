Abba Medix

Indica Pre-Rolls | Kosher Kush
by Ace Valley
No stores nearby
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Be the first to review this product.
From Sensi Seeds comes the purple-blossomed indica Purple Bud, appropriately named for its bright hues of lavender. A descendant of Afghani indicas, this colorful plant offers large harvests of sparkling buds that carry the sweet and piney aroma of sandalwood. A distant sativa relative from Jamaica gives this strain a little added height and cerebral invigoration, but Purple Bud’s effects generally fall heavy on both mind and body. After crossing the Afghani indicas with a Jamaican sativa, Sensi Seeds added genetics from a Dutch Hindu Kush and a California Purple Kush.