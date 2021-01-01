4:1 Grapefruit CBD Soft Chews 12.5mg 2-pack
by Ace ValleyWrite a review
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.
About this product
Chewy, square, bite sized pieces with grapefruit flavour and sweet, citrus notes. Soft, chewy fruit chews to illuminate any moment. Each Ace Valley Grapefruit 4:1 CBD soft chew features a burst of grapefruit flavor with 5 mg of CBD and 1.25 mg of THC for a more balanced experience. These delicious soft chews are made without animal products. Developed in collaboration with food industry veterans at Olli to bring craft quality to cannabis edibles.
About this brand
Ace Valley
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.