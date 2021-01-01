About this product
The Ace Valley rechargeable 510 thread battery lights up at different levels as you hit it, providing simple control and a delightful interaction. Best used with Ace Valley 510 cartridges. USB charger included.
About this brand
Ace Valley
Ace Valley is a cannabis brand from the team behind Ace Hill, a beverage brand based in Toronto. We designed Ace Valley for lighter moments - experiences with friends, music, food and culture. We're passionate about developing the best products for our customers. We obsess over details and work with expert licensed producers in Canada to create premium and approachable cannabis products designed to illuminate every moment. We offer a highly curated portfolio of pre-rolls, all-in-one vapes, real-fruit gummies and flower. Ace Valley products are available in CBD, Sativa, Indica and Hybrid strains to provide consumers with consistent experiences.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.