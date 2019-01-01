About this product
Ace Valley CBD is a high-CBD strain with an earthy, citrusy taste and smell. It is a uniquely balanced and carefully designed product with a target 2:1 ratio of CBD to THC. Ace Valley CBD is hand-trimmed by expert cultivators in Okanagan Valley, BC. Ace Valley CBD flower is available in 3.5g and 7g jars.
About this brand
Ace Valley
Ace Valley is a cannabis brand from the team behind Ace Hill. We created Ace Valley to bring a philosophy of Quality + Simplicity to cannabis and offer a highly-curated portfolio of premium and user-friendly products.