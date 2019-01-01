About this product
Ace Valley Sativa is known for its smooth, creamy, vanilla taste and smell. And unlike other heavy or intense cannabis strains, it is carefully grown to moderate THC levels. Ace Valley Sativa is hand-trimmed by expert cultivators in Okanagan Valley, BC. Ace Valley Sativa flower is available in 3.5g and 7g jars.
About this strain
Ice Cream
Exotic and potent, Ice Cream by Paradise Seeds is a unique, award-winning cultivar. This bushy plant puts out dense nugs with tightly clustered trichomes, and the tasty terpenes offer flavors of vanilla and pine while the aroma is pure skunk. The high is usually balanced, so you’ll find your body relaxed and at ease without putting you straight to bed.