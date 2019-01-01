About this product

Ace Valley Sativa is known for its smooth, creamy, vanilla taste and smell. And unlike other heavy or intense cannabis strains, it is carefully grown to moderate THC levels. Ace Valley Sativa is hand-trimmed by expert cultivators in Okanagan Valley, BC. Ace Valley Sativa pre-rolled joints are available in singles or 3-packs of 0.5g joints. Our pre-rolls are made with premium materials and offer a convenient, portable, ready-to-use product. Each pre-roll is carefully filled with whole non-irradiated flower, never shake, for maximum quality and consistency.