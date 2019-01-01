 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Ace Valley Sativa Pre-Roll (Single)

by Ace Valley

About this product

Ace Valley Sativa is known for its smooth, creamy, vanilla taste and smell. And unlike other heavy or intense cannabis strains, it is carefully grown to moderate THC levels. Ace Valley Sativa is hand-trimmed by expert cultivators in Okanagan Valley, BC. Ace Valley Sativa pre-rolled joints are available in singles or 3-packs of 0.5g joints. Our pre-rolls are made with premium materials and offer a convenient, portable, ready-to-use product. Each pre-roll is carefully filled with whole non-irradiated flower, never shake, for maximum quality and consistency.

About this strain

Exotic and potent, Ice Cream by Paradise Seeds is a unique, award-winning cultivar. This bushy plant puts out dense nugs with tightly clustered trichomes, and the tasty terpenes offer flavors of vanilla and pine while the aroma is pure skunk. The high is usually balanced, so you’ll find your body relaxed and at ease without putting you straight to bed.

 

About this brand

Ace Valley is a cannabis brand from the team behind Ace Hill. We created Ace Valley to bring a philosophy of Quality + Simplicity to cannabis and offer a highly-curated portfolio of premium and user-friendly products.