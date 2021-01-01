 Loading…

Blueberry Lavender Soft Chews 10mg 2-pack

by Ace Valley

Chewy, square, bite sized pieces with blueberry flavor and a hint of lavender. Fruity soft chews to illuminate any moment. Each Blueberry Lavender soft chew features 5 mg of THC and 0.5 mg of CBD with a hint of lavender flavour for a more balanced experience. These delicious soft chews are made without animal products. Developed in collaboration with food industry veterans at Olli to bring craft quality to cannabis edibles.

Ace Valley is a cannabis brand from the team behind Ace Hill, a beverage brand based in Toronto. We designed Ace Valley for lighter moments - experiences with friends, music, food and culture. We're passionate about developing the best products for our customers. We obsess over details and work with expert licensed producers in Canada to create premium and approachable cannabis products designed to illuminate every moment. We offer a highly curated portfolio of pre-rolls, all-in-one vapes, real-fruit gummies and flower. Ace Valley products are available in CBD, Sativa, Indica and Hybrid strains to provide consumers with consistent experiences.

