Blueberry Lavender Soft Chews 10mg 2-pack
Ace Valley
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.
About this product
Chewy, square, bite sized pieces with blueberry flavor and a hint of lavender. Fruity soft chews to illuminate any moment. Each Blueberry Lavender soft chew features 5 mg of THC and 0.5 mg of CBD with a hint of lavender flavour for a more balanced experience. These delicious soft chews are made without animal products. Developed in collaboration with food industry veterans at Olli to bring craft quality to cannabis edibles.
About this brand
Ace Valley
