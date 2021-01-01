 Loading…

Hybrid

CBD 510 Vape Cartridge

by Ace Valley

Ace Valley Concentrates Cartridges CBD 510 Vape Cartridge

About this product

The Ace Valley CBD 510 cartridge is a 2:1 CBD:THC formulation based on the popular AC/DC strain, which is known for its calming effects and earthy flavour and aroma. Best used with our rechargeable 510 logo light battery. Taste profile: Earthy, piney, and lemongrass flavour and aroma Terpenes: Myrcene, Pinene, Caryophyllen

About this brand

Ace Valley Logo
Ace Valley is a cannabis brand from the team behind Ace Hill, a beverage brand based in Toronto. We designed Ace Valley for lighter moments - experiences with friends, music, food and culture. We're passionate about developing the best products for our customers. We obsess over details and work with expert licensed producers in Canada to create premium and approachable cannabis products designed to illuminate every moment. We offer a highly curated portfolio of pre-rolls, all-in-one vapes, real-fruit gummies and flower. Ace Valley products are available in CBD, Sativa, Indica and Hybrid strains to provide consumers with consistent experiences.

About this strain

ACDC

ACDC
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Pinene
  3. Caryophyllene

ACDC is a CBD-dominant marijuana strain made from a phenotype of Cannatonic. This strain produces little to no intoxicating effects. Medical marijuana patients choose ACDC to help treat various ailments like pain, anxiety, epilepsy and the negative effects of chemotherapy

