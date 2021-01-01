CBD 510 Vape Cartridge
About this product
The Ace Valley CBD 510 cartridge is a 2:1 CBD:THC formulation based on the popular AC/DC strain, which is known for its calming effects and earthy flavour and aroma. Best used with our rechargeable 510 logo light battery. Taste profile: Earthy, piney, and lemongrass flavour and aroma Terpenes: Myrcene, Pinene, Caryophyllen
About this brand
Ace Valley
About this strain
ACDC
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Pinene
- Caryophyllene
ACDC is a CBD-dominant marijuana strain made from a phenotype of Cannatonic. This strain produces little to no intoxicating effects. Medical marijuana patients choose ACDC to help treat various ailments like pain, anxiety, epilepsy and the negative effects of chemotherapy.
