CBN Blackberry Lemon Dream Gummies
by Ace Valley
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.
About this product
Each Ace Valley Ace Valley CBN Blackberry Lemon Dream gummy features a calming blackberry flavour with a clean lemon finish. Formulated with precise doses of 5 mg THC and 2.5 mg CBN per gummy, with your nighttime routine in mind. Available in packs of two.
About this brand
Ace Valley
Ace Valley is a cannabis brand from the team behind Ace Hill, a beverage brand based in Toronto. We designed Ace Valley for lighter moments - experiences with friends, music, food and culture. We're passionate about developing the best products for our customers. We obsess over details and work with expert licensed producers in Canada to create premium and approachable cannabis products designed to illuminate every moment. We offer a highly curated portfolio of pre-rolls, all-in-one vapes, real-fruit gummies and flower. Ace Valley products are available in CBD, Sativa, Indica and Hybrid strains to provide consumers with consistent experiences.
