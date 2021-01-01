 Loading…
CBN Blackberry Lemon Dream Gummies

by Ace Valley

Ace Valley Edibles Gummies CBN Blackberry Lemon Dream Gummies

About this product

Each Ace Valley Ace Valley CBN Blackberry Lemon Dream gummy features a calming blackberry flavour with a clean lemon finish. Formulated with precise doses of 5 mg THC and 2.5 mg CBN per gummy, with your nighttime routine in mind. Available in packs of two.

About this brand

Ace Valley is a cannabis brand from the team behind Ace Hill, a beverage brand based in Toronto. We designed Ace Valley for lighter moments - experiences with friends, music, food and culture. We're passionate about developing the best products for our customers. We obsess over details and work with expert licensed producers in Canada to create premium and approachable cannabis products designed to illuminate every moment. We offer a highly curated portfolio of pre-rolls, all-in-one vapes, real-fruit gummies and flower. Ace Valley products are available in CBD, Sativa, Indica and Hybrid strains to provide consumers with consistent experiences.

