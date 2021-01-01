 Loading…

Hybrid

Indica 510 Vape Cartridge

by Ace Valley

Ace Valley Concentrates Cartridges Indica 510 Vape Cartridge

About this product

The Ace Valley Indica 510 cartridge is a 10:1 THC:CBD formulation based on the popular GG #4 strain, which is known for its mellowing effects and piney flavour and aroma. Best used with our rechargeable 510 logo light battery. Taste profile: Sweet, pungent, and berry-like flavour and aroma. Terpene: Caryophyllene, Limonene, Humulene

About this brand

Ace Valley is a cannabis brand from the team behind Ace Hill, a beverage brand based in Toronto. We designed Ace Valley for lighter moments - experiences with friends, music, food and culture. We're passionate about developing the best products for our customers. We obsess over details and work with expert licensed producers in Canada to create premium and approachable cannabis products designed to illuminate every moment. We offer a highly curated portfolio of pre-rolls, all-in-one vapes, real-fruit gummies and flower. Ace Valley products are available in CBD, Sativa, Indica and Hybrid strains to provide consumers with consistent experiences.

About this strain

GG4

GG4
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Limonene

Original Glue, also known as "Gorilla Glue," "Original Glue," "GG4," and "Gorilla Glue #4" is a potent hybrid marijuana strain that delivers heavy-handed euphoria and relaxation, leaving you feeling “glued” to the couch. Its chunky, resin-covered buds fill the room with pungent earthy and sour aromas inherited from its parent strains, Chem’s Sister, Sour Dubb, and Chocolate Diesel. Taking first place in both the Michigan and Los Angeles 2014 Cannabis Cups as well as the High Times Jamaican World Cup, this multiple award-winning hybrid's supremacy is no longer a secret, and consumers will search far and wide to get their hands sticky with Original Glue (GG4).

