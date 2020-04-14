2:1 CBD Pre-Rolls | Great White Shark
by Ace Valley
Ace Valley Indica pre-rolls are made with indoor-grown, single-strain whole flower. The strain, Kosher Kush, is known for its mellowing effects and has a sweet flavour and aroma from its Caryophyllene, Pinene and Myrcene terpenes. Packed in three 0.5g joints.
on April 14th, 2020
Great kush!
on April 14th, 2020
These Kosher Kush pre-rolls are FIRE!!
on April 14th, 2020
Love anything from Ace Valley
Kosher Kush, offered now in seed form from DNA Genetics, originated in Los Angeles as a clone-only strain. Winner of High Times Cannabis Cup’s Best Indica in 2010 and 2011, as well as Best Strain in 2011, Kosher Kush produces staggering levels of THC. Known as one of the most odiferous OG Kush-related strains, it has a unique yet familiar smell reminiscent of rich earth and fruit, and is considered by many to be one of the tastiest smokes around. The high experienced is typical of many heavy strains, producing pronounced relaxation and pain relief, with sleep often following close behind.