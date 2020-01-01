 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Indica Vape Pen | GG

by Ace Valley

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.

About this product

The Ace Valley vape pen illuminates at different levels as you hit it. Simple control, delightful interaction. Our Indica Vape Pen, based on the highly popular GG strain, is a THC-forward all-in-one vape. We obsess over quality, offering a distillate of the highest purity (85% cannabinoids) and safety (our oils are 100% solvent free, and use no carrier oil, additives or other thickening agents). The Ace Valley Indica vape pen delivers earthy, piney, and herbal flavours and aromas.

About this strain

Original Glue

Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Limonene
  3. Myrcene

Original Glue (GG4), developed by GG Strains, is a potent hybrid strain that delivers heavy-handed euphoria and relaxation, leaving you feeling “glued” to the couch. Its chunky, resin-covered buds fill the room with pungent earthy and sour aromas inherited from its parent strains, Chem’s Sister, Sour Dubb, and Chocolate Diesel. Taking first place in both the Michigan and Los Angeles 2014 Cannabis Cups as well as the High Times Jamaican World Cup, this multiple award-winning hybrid's supremacy is no longer a secret, and consumers will search far and wide to get their hands sticky with Original Glue (GG4).

About this brand

Ace Valley is a cannabis brand from the team behind Ace Hill, a beverage brand based in Toronto. We designed Ace Valley for lighter moments - experiences with friends, music, food and culture. We're passionate about developing the best products for our customers. We obsess over details and work with expert licensed producers in Canada to create premium and approachable cannabis products designed to illuminate every moment. We offer a highly curated portfolio of pre-rolls, all-in-one vapes, real-fruit gummies and flower. Ace Valley products are available in CBD, Sativa, Indica and Hybrid strains to provide consumers with consistent experiences.