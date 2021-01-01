Key Lime Pie Gummies 10mg 2-pack
by Ace ValleyWrite a review
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.
About this product
Product: Blend, 2x5mg Chews (THC: 10mg CBD: 0mg) Product: Blend, 2x5mg Chews (THC: 10mg CBD: 0mg)
About this brand
Ace Valley
Ace Valley is a cannabis brand from the team behind Ace Hill, a beverage brand based in Toronto. We designed Ace Valley for lighter moments - experiences with friends, music, food and culture. We're passionate about developing the best products for our customers. We obsess over details and work with expert licensed producers in Canada to create premium and approachable cannabis products designed to illuminate every moment. We offer a highly curated portfolio of pre-rolls, all-in-one vapes, real-fruit gummies and flower. Ace Valley products are available in CBD, Sativa, Indica and Hybrid strains to provide consumers with consistent experiences.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.