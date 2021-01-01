 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Pre-rolls
  5. Kosher Kush Pinner Pack
Indica

Kosher Kush Pinner Pack

by Ace Valley

Write a review
Ace Valley Cannabis Pre-rolls Kosher Kush Pinner Pack

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.

About this product

Kosher Kush (Indica): Ace Valley’s Indica Pinner Pack features our popular, single-strain, whole flower pre-rolls packaged in 8 slim pinner pre-rolls for convenience. Ace Valley’s indica is the indica-dominant Kosher Kush strain. High in caryophyllene, pinene and myrcene, Ace Valley Indica Pinners deliver sweet and earthy flavours and aroma.

About this brand

Ace Valley Logo
Ace Valley is a cannabis brand from the team behind Ace Hill, a beverage brand based in Toronto. We designed Ace Valley for lighter moments - experiences with friends, music, food and culture. We're passionate about developing the best products for our customers. We obsess over details and work with expert licensed producers in Canada to create premium and approachable cannabis products designed to illuminate every moment. We offer a highly curated portfolio of pre-rolls, all-in-one vapes, real-fruit gummies and flower. Ace Valley products are available in CBD, Sativa, Indica and Hybrid strains to provide consumers with consistent experiences.

About this strain

Kosher Kush

Kosher Kush
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Limonene
  3. Caryophyllene

Kosher Kush, offered now in seed form from DNA Genetics, originated in Los Angeles as a clone-only strain. Winner of High Times Cannabis Cup’s Best Indica in 2010 and 2011, as well as Best Strain in 2011, Kosher Kush produces staggering levels of THC. Known as one of the most odiferous OG Kush-related strains, it has a unique yet familiar smell reminiscent of rich earth and fruit, and is considered by many to be one of the tastiest smokes around. The high experienced is typical of many heavy strains, producing pronounced relaxation and pain relief, with sleep often following close behind.  

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review