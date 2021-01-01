Raspberry Soft Chews 11mg 2-Pack
by Ace ValleyWrite a review
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.
About this product
Chewy, square, bite sized pieces with raspberry and apple flavor. Fruity soft chews to illuminate any moment. Each Ace Valley Raspberry soft chew features a burst of raspberry flavor with 5 mg THC and 0.5 mg CBD for a more balanced experience. These delicious soft chews are made without animal products. Developed in collaboration with food industry veterans at Olli to bring craft quality to cannabis edibles.
About this brand
Ace Valley
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.