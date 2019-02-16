ookyspookycooky
on February 16th, 2019
Nice smoke, good price, decent flavour and burn. An all around good indica, nothing special to note though
An 80% Indica / 20% Sativa hybrid producing large, dense colas. Has a strong musky, sweet flavour.
Allkush, 2nd prize winner at the 2005 Highlife Cannabis Cup, is a hashy Kush blend bred by Paradise Seeds of Amsterdam. This resinous flower hails from the “Hippie Trail” that winds through Pakistan and Afghanistan, creating a 75/25 indica-dominant strain that soothes without binding the consumer to the couch. With traditional uplifting cerebral elements and a pleasant sedation on the body, Allkush shines on patients seeking relief from sleep disorders, anxiety, and depression.