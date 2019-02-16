 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. All Kush

All Kush

by Acreage Pharms

Skip to Reviews
4.01
Acreage Pharms Cannabis Flower All Kush

Learn More

About this product

An 80% Indica / 20% Sativa hybrid producing large, dense colas. Has a strong musky, sweet flavour.

1 customer review

4.01

write a review

ookyspookycooky

Nice smoke, good price, decent flavour and burn. An all around good indica, nothing special to note though

About this strain

Allkush

Allkush

Allkush, 2nd prize winner at the 2005 Highlife Cannabis Cup, is a hashy Kush blend bred by Paradise Seeds of Amsterdam. This resinous flower hails from the “Hippie Trail” that winds through Pakistan and Afghanistan, creating a 75/25 indica-dominant strain that soothes without binding the consumer to the couch. With traditional uplifting cerebral elements and a pleasant sedation on the body, Allkush shines on patients seeking relief from sleep disorders, anxiety, and depression. 

About this brand

Acreage Pharms Logo
We take no shortcuts on supplying consistent, tested cannabis products without compromise for our medical clients. We hang-dry and hand-trim our cannabis under optimal conditions to maximize customer satisfaction. Our location in the foothills of the Alberta Rocky Mountains provides excellent conditions with low humidity and clean water and fresh air. Our growing facilities are purpose-built to provide the conditions needed for consistent, reliable products. Serving our fellow Canadians effectively is extremely important to our team and we are committed to the continual improvement of our processes and product assortments to best serve this growing market. Contact us today and let us show you the quality service this Pharm grows! 1-888-386-0149 clientcare@acreagepharms.ca