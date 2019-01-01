We take no shortcuts on supplying consistent, tested cannabis products without compromise for our medical clients. We hang-dry and hand-trim our cannabis under optimal conditions to maximize customer satisfaction. Our location in the foothills of the Alberta Rocky Mountains provides excellent conditions with low humidity and clean water and fresh air. Our growing facilities are purpose-built to provide the conditions needed for consistent, reliable products. Serving our fellow Canadians effectively is extremely important to our team and we are committed to the continual improvement of our processes and product assortments to best serve this growing market. Contact us today and let us show you the quality service this Pharm grows! 1-888-386-0149 clientcare@acreagepharms.ca