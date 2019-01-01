 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Western Sunset

by Acreage Pharms

Western Sunset

About this product

Western Sunset by Acreage Pharms

About this strain

Sunset Haze

Sunset Haze

Sunset Haze is what you get when you combine Tangerine Haze and Rocky Mountain Blueberry, two flavorful parent strains that represent the opposite ends of the sativa-indica spectrum. Much like a summer sunset, this hybrid’s buds burst with hues of pink, purple, and red. It inherits a medley of fruity flavors, from ripe berry and watermelon to the sweet citrus notes of its Tangerine Haze parent. Expect an active and uplifting cerebral buzz from Sunset Haze, one that keeps the creativity flowing while also keeping your muscles fully relaxed.

About this brand

We take no shortcuts on supplying consistent, tested cannabis products without compromise for our medical clients. We hang-dry and hand-trim our cannabis under optimal conditions to maximize customer satisfaction. Our location in the foothills of the Alberta Rocky Mountains provides excellent conditions with low humidity and clean water and fresh air. Our growing facilities are purpose-built to provide the conditions needed for consistent, reliable products. Serving our fellow Canadians effectively is extremely important to our team and we are committed to the continual improvement of our processes and product assortments to best serve this growing market. Contact us today and let us show you the quality service this Pharm grows! 1-888-386-0149 clientcare@acreagepharms.ca