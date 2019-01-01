An oil-based extract cannabis product made from high quality cannabis strains grown indoors in a state-of-the-art pharmaceutical grade facility utilizing GMP standards. They can be consumed directly, placed onto foods, or included into your favourite recipes. The cannabinoids are already activated and require no further heating. DO NOT smoke or vape these oils. Use as directed.
Ag Medica Bioscience Inc. is a leading company in the Canadian medical cannabis industry, who strives to improve the quality of life for all of their patients, by providing superior, consistent, quality medication.