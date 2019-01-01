 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Celestia

by AgMedica Bioscience Inc.

Celestia™ is an Indica dominant strain that has moderate levels of THC. A journey of a thousand miles begins with the single step you are taking at this moment. Strains with moderate levels of THC are known to invite relaxation, while easing anxiety and stress. Celestia™'s common name is Kent County Kush. Notable terpenes in this strain are Pinene, Ocimene, Linalool and Myrcene.

Ag Medica Bioscience Inc. is a leading company in the Canadian medical cannabis industry, who strives to improve the quality of life for all of their patients, by providing superior, consistent, quality medication.