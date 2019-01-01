About this product

Celestia™ is an Indica dominant strain that has moderate levels of THC. A journey of a thousand miles begins with the single step you are taking at this moment. Strains with moderate levels of THC are known to invite relaxation, while easing anxiety and stress. Celestia™'s common name is Kent County Kush. Notable terpenes in this strain are Pinene, Ocimene, Linalool and Myrcene.